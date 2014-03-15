Here are the agreement and instructions for the Alternative Broadcast Inspection Program. NEW in 2015: MAB pays 80% of the inspector’s fee for member stations in good standing, up from 50% in 2014 and prior years. Protect your license for only $100!
Alternative Broadcast Inspection Program
