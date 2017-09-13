The next National EAS Test is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern. Here is more information, along with links to the FCC’s Electronic Test Reporting System (ETRS). This test will use the NPT, National Periodic Test, code, as well as the “six zeroes” location code for “All US,” 000000. In advance of the test, make sure your EAS box is set up for NPT and 000000, and that it is synchronized to the time at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, www.time.gov, or to another online time source; or manually sync it with NIST. Under FCC rules (47 CFR 11.61), “A national test shall replace the required weekly and monthly tests for all EAS Participants, as set forth in paragraphs (a)(1) and (a)(2) of this section, in the week and month in which it occurs.” As a result, there will be no EAS RMT for Maine on September 21.