Tim Moore Named President/CEO of MAB

(June 27, 2022) The Maine Association of Broadcasters has hired veteran broadcaster Tim Moore as its new President/CEO, effective immediately.

MAB Board of Directors Chairman David Abel (President and General Manager of WMTW-TV, Portland) was excited to announce the hiring of Tim Moore after an extensive search, following the unexpected passing of long-time President/CEO Suzanne Goucher earlier this year.

“The Board was looking for someone with deep experience in Maine broadcasting and extensive relationships throughout the state—and Tim stood out among some very qualified candidates. There is much to be done to position the MAB for the future-and we are excited to have Tim lead that effort.”

Moore has been involved with Maine Broadcasting for decades, beginning at WKSQ-FM/Bangor as well as many years as the Operations Manager of WHOM-FM and WJBQ-FM Portland. He is a former member of the MAB Board of Directors, former Board Chair, is a member of the MAB Hall of Fame and was awarded the inaugural Broadcast Achievement Award in 2010.

Moore was equally excited to share the news. “I have loved the MAB for years—and believe in their mission to advocate for broadcasters on every level. Thanks to Chairman David Abel, incoming Chair Corey Garrison and the entire Board of Directors for placing their faith and trust in me. I am beyond excited to lead the MAB into the future-and cannot wait to get started!”

Prior to his hiring, Moore was the Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia New Hampshire, responsible for programming and operations for seven radio stations in Portsmouth and Manchester, NH.

Welcome, Tim– we can’t wait to see where the future leads us together!