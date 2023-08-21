000 000 000

2023 MAB Award Winning Stations
Uncategorized by TIM MOORE

Below are the Award-Winning stations for FIRST PLACE and MERIT AWARD for 2023–PLEASE NOTE: These are in alphabetical order—NOT necessarily in order of placement! Thanks to the Colorado Association of Broadcasters for performing the judging of entries this year!

The MAB Board, based on feedback from members about length of the Awards portion of the evening voted to eliminate the THIRD PLACE award–and have only a MERIT AWARD and FIRST PLACE.

MAB 2023 AWARD WINNERSWINNING STATIONS (alphabetical order)
Best SpotRadioWMGX-FM, WTHT-FM
Best SpotTVNEWSCENTER Maine, WLBZ-TV
Best CampaignRadioWTOS-FM, WVOM-FM
Best CampaignTVWAGM-TV, WLBZ-TV
Locally Produced ProgramRadioWERU-FM, WGAN-AM/FM
Locally Produced ProgramTVNEWSCENTER Maine, WMTW-TV
Public AffairsRadioWHSN-FM, WMEA-FM
Public AffairsTVWGME-TV, WGME-TV
Self PromotionRadioWBLM-FM, WHTP-FM/WHZP-FM
Self PromotionTVWAGM-TV, NEWSCENTER Maine
Self Promotion CampaignRadioWHTP-FM/WHZP-FM/WNSX-FM
Self Promotion CampaignTVWGME-TV,WMTW-TV
Sports FeatureRadioWJJB-FM, WJJB-FM
Sports FeatureTVWABI-TV, WGME-TV
Sports Play-By-Play/ProgramRadioWBQX-FM, WJJB-FM
Sports Play-By-Play/ProgramTVWABI-TV, WMTW-TV
FeatureRadioWMEA-FM, WNSX-FM
FeatureTVNEWSCENTER Maine, NEWSCENTER Maine
Public Service Spot/CampaignRadioWFNK-FM, WGAN AM/FM
Public Service Spot/CampaignTVNEWSCENTER Maine, WMTW-TV
Air PersonalityRadioWJBQ-FM, WTOS-FM
Best WeathercastTVWABI-TV, WMTW-TV
Best On-Air ContestRadioWFNK-FM, WGAN AM/FM
Best SportscastTVWGME-TV, WMTW-TV
Morning Show or TEAMRadioWFNK-FM, WHOM-FM
Morning Show or TEAMTVWABI-TV, NEWSCENTER Maine
PhotojournalismTVNEWSCENTER Maine, WVII-TV
Spot NewsRadioWGAN-AM/FM, WNSX-FM
Spot NewsTVWGME-TV, WMTW-TV
Continuing CoverageRadioWGAN-AM/FM, WNSX-FM
Continuing CoverageTVWABI-TV, WGME-TV
Election CoverageRadioWGAN-AM/FM, WMEA-FM
Election CoverageTVWGME-TV, WMTW-TV
EnterpriseRadioWGAN-AM/FM, WMEA-FM
EnterpriseTVNEWSCENTER Maine, WMTW-TV
Best NewscastRadioWGAN-AM/FM, WNSX-FM
Best NewscastTVWGME-TV, WMTW-TV
Best Use of Social Media-News FocusDigitalWABI-TV, WMEA-FM
Best Use of Social Media-Entertainment FocusDigitalWABI-TV, Townsquare Media
Best WebsiteDigitalWMPG-FM, WMTW-TV
Commitment to Community AwardRadioWKSQ-FM, WVOM-FM
Commitment to Community AwardTVWAGM-TV, WGME-TV
Station of the YearRadioWBLM-FM, WTOS-FM
Station of the YearTVWMTW-TV, WVII-TV

