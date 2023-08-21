2023 MAB Award Winning Stations
Below are the Award-Winning stations for FIRST PLACE and MERIT AWARD for 2023–PLEASE NOTE: These are in alphabetical order—NOT necessarily in order of placement! Thanks to the Colorado Association of Broadcasters for performing the judging of entries this year!
The MAB Board, based on feedback from members about length of the Awards portion of the evening voted to eliminate the THIRD PLACE award–and have only a MERIT AWARD and FIRST PLACE.
|MAB 2023 AWARD WINNERS
|WINNING STATIONS (alphabetical order)
|Best Spot
|Radio
|WMGX-FM, WTHT-FM
|Best Spot
|TV
|NEWSCENTER Maine, WLBZ-TV
|Best Campaign
|Radio
|WTOS-FM, WVOM-FM
|Best Campaign
|TV
|WAGM-TV, WLBZ-TV
|Locally Produced Program
|Radio
|WERU-FM, WGAN-AM/FM
|Locally Produced Program
|TV
|NEWSCENTER Maine, WMTW-TV
|Public Affairs
|Radio
|WHSN-FM, WMEA-FM
|Public Affairs
|TV
|WGME-TV, WGME-TV
|Self Promotion
|Radio
|WBLM-FM, WHTP-FM/WHZP-FM
|Self Promotion
|TV
|WAGM-TV, NEWSCENTER Maine
|Self Promotion Campaign
|Radio
|WHTP-FM/WHZP-FM/WNSX-FM
|Self Promotion Campaign
|TV
|WGME-TV,WMTW-TV
|Sports Feature
|Radio
|WJJB-FM, WJJB-FM
|Sports Feature
|TV
|WABI-TV, WGME-TV
|Sports Play-By-Play/Program
|Radio
|WBQX-FM, WJJB-FM
|Sports Play-By-Play/Program
|TV
|WABI-TV, WMTW-TV
|Feature
|Radio
|WMEA-FM, WNSX-FM
|Feature
|TV
|NEWSCENTER Maine, NEWSCENTER Maine
|Public Service Spot/Campaign
|Radio
|WFNK-FM, WGAN AM/FM
|Public Service Spot/Campaign
|TV
|NEWSCENTER Maine, WMTW-TV
|Air Personality
|Radio
|WJBQ-FM, WTOS-FM
|Best Weathercast
|TV
|WABI-TV, WMTW-TV
|Best On-Air Contest
|Radio
|WFNK-FM, WGAN AM/FM
|Best Sportscast
|TV
|WGME-TV, WMTW-TV
|Morning Show or TEAM
|Radio
|WFNK-FM, WHOM-FM
|Morning Show or TEAM
|TV
|WABI-TV, NEWSCENTER Maine
|Photojournalism
|TV
|NEWSCENTER Maine, WVII-TV
|Spot News
|Radio
|WGAN-AM/FM, WNSX-FM
|Spot News
|TV
|WGME-TV, WMTW-TV
|Continuing Coverage
|Radio
|WGAN-AM/FM, WNSX-FM
|Continuing Coverage
|TV
|WABI-TV, WGME-TV
|Election Coverage
|Radio
|WGAN-AM/FM, WMEA-FM
|Election Coverage
|TV
|WGME-TV, WMTW-TV
|Enterprise
|Radio
|WGAN-AM/FM, WMEA-FM
|Enterprise
|TV
|NEWSCENTER Maine, WMTW-TV
|Best Newscast
|Radio
|WGAN-AM/FM, WNSX-FM
|Best Newscast
|TV
|WGME-TV, WMTW-TV
|Best Use of Social Media-News Focus
|Digital
|WABI-TV, WMEA-FM
|Best Use of Social Media-Entertainment Focus
|Digital
|WABI-TV, Townsquare Media
|Best Website
|Digital
|WMPG-FM, WMTW-TV
|Commitment to Community Award
|Radio
|WKSQ-FM, WVOM-FM
|Commitment to Community Award
|TV
|WAGM-TV, WGME-TV
|Station of the Year
|Radio
|WBLM-FM, WTOS-FM
|Station of the Year
|TV
|WMTW-TV, WVII-TV