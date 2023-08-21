2023 MAB Award Winning Stations

Below are the Award-Winning stations for FIRST PLACE and MERIT AWARD for 2023–PLEASE NOTE: These are in alphabetical order—NOT necessarily in order of placement! Thanks to the Colorado Association of Broadcasters for performing the judging of entries this year!

The MAB Board, based on feedback from members about length of the Awards portion of the evening voted to eliminate the THIRD PLACE award–and have only a MERIT AWARD and FIRST PLACE.