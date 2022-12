WABK AM/FM in June of 1982

WABK-FM is a 50,000 watt station owned by Blueberry Broadcasting. Originally signed on the air as WKME on April 1, 1974, the original station’s studios were destroyed by fire in 1975. After the rebuild, the station adopted the WABK call letters, broadcasting an Adult Contemporary format. Today, “Big 104” is a Classic Hits station serving Central Maine