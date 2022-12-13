Back In The Day-WCSH RADIO!

WCSH-AM, circa 1977

Everyone in Portland knows the call letters WCSH–but they usually attribute to television (and rightly so)-Channel 6-NewsCenter, the NBC affiliate. There was, however, WCSH-AM (970–now WZAN). In 1977, the owners, the Rines family (Maine Broadcasting System) moved from the Congress Square Hotel to One Congress Square–where it remains today. This photo is from 1977–and since everything looks clean and new (ha!) I am guessing these are the “new” studios, but if anyone has better intel, please share below in the comments section. The radio station was sold in 1981.