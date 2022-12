Inside the Control Room!

I am almost 100% certain that this is WDME in Dover-Foxcroft, but I am not at all sure who the DJ is here–or the year that this was taken. An 8-Channel console–and a wall of carts! No hard drives, computer monitors, no mouse—and what appears to be a good old-fashioned paper log! If you have any info on this picture, please share in the comments section below!