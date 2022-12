WEGP-AM and WTMS-FM in May of 1982

Check out this old photo of WEGP-AM and then WTMS-FM from May of 1982! Now owned by Relevant Radio, WEGP-AM signed on the air on June 24, 1960. The call letters represented the initials of the station’s first owner, Edward G. Perrier. At 25,000 watts (daytime), the station is the most powerful AM station in Northern Maine.