WOXO-AM’s Hiram Hillbilly-or someone else?

(12/2/22) Check out the photo above! From the MAB archives, this snapshot has no date listed–only the inscription of “Hiram Hillbilly WOXO-AM” Anyone recognize this radio pro? No surprise there is a soda bottle and cup nearby (no doubt the engineer was thrilled about that!) and the ever-present reel-to-reel player above the board!

If you have any info on this photo, please comment below or on the MAB Facebook page!