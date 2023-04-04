Ben Brophey joins WPOR for Afternoons!

NEWS FROM RAMP:

Second-generation radio pro Ben Brophey has joined Saga’s Portland Radio Group as the new afternoon drive talent on Country WPOR/Portland, ME.

“I’m so excited to have Ben join us!” PD Jon Shannon tells RAMP. “He comes from an amazing radio family and fits right in with the WPOR team in Portland. Ben brings a fresh excited perspective to afternoon drive and I’m sure he’ll excel immediately!”

Ah yes, that radio family… Brophey arrives bearing an impressive radio pedigree — he’s the son of Mike and Ginny Brophey, both well known for their lengthy run at WKLB/Boston. Mike Brophey is a 2014 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and Ginny Brophey is currently Brand Manager of Townsquare Media Country WOKQ/Portsmouth, NH. The young Mr. Brophey already knows his way around the building, having previously worked at WPOR while attending Curry College. Brophey succeeds Brandon Clay, who in January was named afternoon personality at iHeartMedia Country WBWL (101.7 The Bull)/Boston. He can be congratulated at bbrophey@portlandradiogroup.com.