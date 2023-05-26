Binnie Media Brings In The Bucks For Veterans In Maine and New Hampshire
FROM RAMP: “For The Greater Good!”
• New Hampshire-based Binnie Media is proud to announce that its 9th Annual Make 12 Hours Count Radiothon on May 17 raised more than $90,000 for Granite State veterans in need. The 12-hour-broadcast was hosted by veteran personalities Mike Pomp, Jack Heath and Ginger Munson, as well as New England radio icon Mistress Carrie of WHXR (106.3 The Bone)/Portland, ME, and aired on Binnie Media’s The Pulse of NH affiliates — News-Talk 107.7 WTPL/Manchester, 98.1 WTSN/Portsmouth-Dover-Rochester, and 107.3 WEMJ/Concord-Lakes Region, with additional support on Classic Hits Frank FM outlets: WLNH/Concord-Lakes Region, WFNQ/Manchester & WBYY/Portsmouth-Dover-Rochester; and Top 40 105-5 WJYY, Country WNHW (93.3 The Wolf) & WNNH (99.1 The Bone)/Concord-Lakes Region, NH.
The Radiothon featured veterans and their loved ones, as well as appearances from former VP Mike Pence, NH Governor Chris Sununu, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Congressman Chris Pappas, military dignitaries, and many others. Governor Sununu officially proclaimed May 17, 2023, as Veteran’s Count Day in the State of New Hampshire, as he has done in years past, to call attention to this great cause and organization. “Binnie Media is honored to host Veteran’s Count NH and the Make 12 Hours Count Radiothon in our studios again this year,” said Binnie Media President Massimo Rosati. “We are tremendously proud to continue this connection that allows us to support veterans & military families through such a vital resource as Veteran’s Count. Being a local company, the Binnie Media stations, and Binnie Family Charities emphasize the importance of strengthening our communities and we are grateful for the opportunity to help those who have served our country.” Over the past eight years, the Radiothon has raised more than $1 million to directly support local veterans.