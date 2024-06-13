Binnie Taps Bedell For Mid-Coast

“Don Bedell Joins Binnie Media as Market Manager, Midcoast, Maine”

Industry veteran Don Bedell will be bringing his life-long love of radio to the Midcoast as Market Manager for Binnie Media.

Don has spent over 30 years in the media industry in a variety of roles, including programming, production and on-air talent. His experience covers all facets of media: radio, television, video production, print and digital.

Most recently, Don has been the Director of Business Support for WPSU-FM (NPR) and WPSU-TV (PBS) at Penn State University where he also co-produced a weekly local music radio show. Other radio stops include WAIS-AM/WSEO-FM in Nelsonville, Ohio. He’s worked at WZKL-FM/WDPN-AM in Alliance/Canton, Ohio, WBTQ in Buckhannon, West Virginia, Forever Media’s group of stations in Altoona, PA, and State College, PA. He also served as Market Manager for Seven Mountains Media’s group of stations in State College, PA.

Bedell said “Ever since honeymooning in Camden 32 years ago, my wife and I have discussed ending up on the Midcoast of Maine. When I reached out to Faith Francis at Binnie Media and had conversations with her, Massimo Rosati, Jon Sundberg, and founder Bill Binnie, I knew this would be a great fit for me. I’m so excited to be moving to the Midcoast and joining the team at Binnie Media!”

Jon Sundberg, VP of Sales for Maine stated “Maine’s Midcoast is such a unique place with vibrant people and businesses, and we’re delighted to have Don bring his vast experience and enthusiasm to that market, and to Binnie Media as a whole. The addition of someone with Don Bedell’s impressive credentials to our team exemplifies Binnie Media’s ability to attract and retain the most experienced and professional staff. Having incredibly talented people like Don working for Binnie Media ensures we will continue to deliver unique opportunities and positive return on investment to our clients.”

Bedell is expected to start in the Midcoast this summer. To learn more about Don, visit his LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donbedell/

About Binnie Media

Binnie Media owns 17 radio signals and outdoor properties in addition to Binnie Media Digital in Northern New England.