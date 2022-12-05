Bob Gold-A Life Well Lived

Bob Gold-circa no idea

I just came across this old photo of Bob Gold, who passed away about a month ago. The Portland Press Herald, in their obituary, said he was referred to as “Country Bob”. Honestly, I never heard anyone call him that, but then again, I didn’t know him all that well.

What I do know is that he was a true leader in Maine broadcasting, owning and operating WPOR-FM for many years. Purchased in 1971, Gold was known for bringing big-name country acts to Portland and making the station a ratings powerhouse in the process. He was literally “Country before country was cool”. He eventually sold the station to Saga Communications in 1996.

He believed in the power of music, the positive impact his station could have on the community and what effective marketing on a station with a huge audience could do for local businesses.

I met Bob towards the end of his career-we played golf a couple of times and I have a few “Bob Gold stories” that probably pale in comparison to the legion of folks who worked for him or with him.

This pic was in the MAB archives–and although there is no date, I’m guessing the 80’s?? He did a lot–and as the headline suggests, it was a life well lived. RIP, Bob Gold!