Bruce Stevens Retires

Bruce Stevens

We got word from Mix Maine Media that long-time broadcaster Bruce Stevens has hung up the headphones and retired from radio.

It would be difficult to chronicle Bruce’s complete radio career–as it was so extensive, but we do know that it all started with a home-made radio station back in the day! He worked at WLKN, WRDO in Augusta mornings with Don Brown at WABK and again with Don at WCTB “Oldies”. Radio and TV in Bangor included as well.

Bruce worked at WGAN-Portland, then at WIP in Philadelphia and WBZ in Boston. There was WTIC-AM in Hartford, WKRC in Cincinnati and also in Indianapolis.

Gracie Johnston, Director of Sales and General Manager perhaps said it best:

“Bruce was always true to his roots. He returned to Maine and spent time in Ellsworth then back to WCTB. Always a Mainer, we’ve all had the opportunity to work side-by-side with Bruce for many years. Many of us have found Bruce to be a man of integrity, understanding, caring, an outstanding storyteller and exceptionally talented in everything that is radio. Bruce’s true passion will always be radio!”

Jay Hanson from Mix Maine Media recalls when Bruce first showed up on his radar:

“It was 1993 when I first heard Bruce in the role of the afternoon host at WTIC in Hartford, a News/Talk station. Bruce was exceptional in his versatility. I had just started as a jock in Hartford and immediately knew I had another inspiration in the business. The guy just sounded effortless. He was a breath of fresh air on AM talk, segueing from a heated exchange on Bill Clinton to a breezy survey on worst town names. A complete radio pro…no surprise he landed so many desirable gigs in competitive markets around the country. I’ve been honored to have Bruce on our air staff for the past eight years”

Bruce Stevens is a Radio Warrior-a man of tremendous talent-born to be behind a microphone.

Congratulations on an amazing career in broadcasting and best wishes to you on your well-earned retirement!