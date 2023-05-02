Creative Services Opening At Blueberry Broadcasting

Creative Services/Production in Maine!

Blueberry Broadcasting in the capital city of Augusta, Maine has an immediate full-time opening for a Creative Services Director and on-air personality. This gig requires superior writing and production skills. We have been highly awarded for our consistently great creative over the past 15 years and we want to continue that streak. The individual we seek is very creative, has a solid on-air presence and is a versatile communicator. We are looking for a team player who takes pride in their work. If this sounds like you, send your resume, aircheck and production sampler to jobs@blueberrybroadcasting.com , Attn: Jack O’Brien. Blueberry has 15 signals broadcasting 5 distinct brands covering multiple markets in Maine including Country WBFB/WBFE/WMCM; Rock WTOS/WTOS-FM/WTUX; Classic Hits WABK-FM/WBAK/WBKA; Adult Contemporary WKSQ/WQSK/WQSS and News/Talk WVOM-FM/WVQM. Blueberry Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer and a locally owned and operated company.