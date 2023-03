Creighton Getchell-WGAN-TV

At the time it was built in 1959, the 1,624 foot tower was the tallest structure IN THE WORLD! That designation didn’t last very long, but if you have ever been there on site, it is still quite impressive!

The photo is of Creighton Getchell, Executive Director of Guy Gannett Broadcasting–the person to his right is listed as Sam Henderson. Jr.—taken at the dedication of the new tower for WGAN-TV Channel 13!