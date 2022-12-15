Dick Bronson-Back In The Day

Anyone figure this out?

The only info on this photo is the scribbling on the back, identifying “Dick Bronson-standing”. No idea the year–and imagining the figure sitting in the rocking chair was part of some skit at an MAB Convention meeting.

Dick Bronson was a Maine broadcasting leader–born in Massachusetts, he began his career at WESX in Salem in 1941. In 1946, he moved to Portland to be Chief Announcer at WPOR. It was off to Bangor and WABI Radio in 1949–and then WABI-TV in 1953. He was General Manager of WABI-TV for a decade and then Vice President of the Hildreth Radio & TV Network. He was inducted into the MAB Hall of Fame in 2004.

In 1969, Dick opened his own public relations and advertising agency–the company is now known as Bronson Communications