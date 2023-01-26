Happy 70th Birthday To Maine’s First TV Station, WABI-TV Bangor!

It was 70 years ago today–January 25, 1953 that Maine’s first TV station signed on the air! WABI-TV-Bangor–owned by former Maine Governor Horace Hildreth, flipped the switch and began a long and distinguished relationship with the people of Bangor and Eastern Maine-and the station is still going strong today!

Thank you President/GM Kim Lee for hosting the Maine Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors meeting at your studios today–and CONGRATULATIONS on this milestone!!!