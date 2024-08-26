Hot Radio Maine–4th Annual “Cuts For Class”

NEWS ALERT:

THIS MONDAY – FREE Back to School Haircuts for students 18 and Under

Scarborough, ME – Hot Radio Maine’s annual “Cuts for Class” event is returning for a 4thconsecutive year. The event will offer free back to school haircuts for students 18 years and under. The free haircuts will take place THIS Monday August 26th at Crow’s Nest Barbershop in Auburn, Maine at 600 Turner Street. Barbers will be cutting hair of all genders on a first come first serve basis from 10am until 4pm. There is no charge for a haircut.

Hot Radio Maine morning host and Program Director Ryan Deelon announced the event. “We’re excited to make this a staple event in the greater Lewiston/Auburn community and be back for our 4th year. We’ve now given out over 500 haircuts to Maine students and are excited to see everyone again this year. With the cost of everything rising we hope this gesture of a free haircut will help kids and their families in the community feel great about the start of the school year.”

Cuts for Class is an annual event for Hot Radio Maine. For the 4th straight year, Hot Radio Maine “buys out” the barbershop for the entire day donating haircuts to students on a first come first serve basis. The Cuts for Class event has been recognized on the state level with an award by the Maine Association of Broadcasters and also shared nationally by the National Association of Broadcasters. It follows in the footsteps of other station community events like free turkeys for Thanksgiving, support for small businesses and continued cash giveaways to Maine listeners.

Graphics and details here:

Information on Hot Radio Maine:

Hot Radio Maine is an award-winning station with a statewide reach. It is heard on 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine, on 100.3 FM in Lewiston/Auburn and Brunswick and 102.9 FM in Bangor/Brewer, Old Town & Orono. Hot Radio Maine has given out tens of thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners as well as other prizes, concerts tickets, free back to school haircuts for kids and even thousands of turkeys at Thanksgiving. Hot Radio Maine is the most streamed music format in Maine and New Hampshire and has a sizeable social footprint that can be found at @hotradiomaine across all platforms.

Contact:

Ryan Deelon at hotradiomaine@mainestreamonline.com

Links:

www.hotradiomaine.com

Social Channels:

@hotradiomaine