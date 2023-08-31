Hot Radio Maine’s 3rd Annual Cuts for Class a Huge Success

142 Free Haircuts for Maine Students

Scarborough, ME – Hot Radio Maine’s 3rd annual Cuts for Class event occurred on Monday August 28th and was a resounding success. The event lasted all day Monday and was held at Crow’s Nest Barbershop in Auburn in conjunction with a new partner this year, Androscoggin Bank. Cuts for Class offers free haircuts to students 18 years old and younger for back to school.

Hot Radio Maine morning host and Program Director Ryan Deelon said “in our third year, the goal was to break the previous year’s totals for haircuts. I’m happy to say that we did just that! In 2022 we had 127 students receive free haircuts and this year we had 142 students during the day! I want to say thank you to our partners at Crow’s Nest Barbershop, Androscoggin Bank and the entire community for coming out and supporting a great event for Maine’s youth.”

Cuts for Class is an annual event for Hot Radio Maine. For the third straight year, the station “bought out” the barbershop for the entire day donating haircuts to students on a first come first serve basis. In 2022 the Cuts for Class event was recognized with an award by the Maine Association of Broadcasters. It follows in the footsteps of other station community events like free turkeys for Thanksgiving, free commercials for small businesses during the pandemic and continued cash giveaways to Maine listeners.

Please see a recap and photos here:

Information on Hot Radio Maine:

Hot Radio Maine has a statewide signal after expansion and is now heard on 100.3 FM in Lewiston/Auburn and Brunswick and 102.9 FM in Bangor/Brewer, Old Town & Orono to go with the 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine.

Hot Radio Maine has established a successful brand statewide by coupling a strong musical format with successful concerts and community-based events. Hot Radio Maine has given out thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners as well as other prizes, concerts tickets and even thousands of turkeys during Thanksgiving. The station has brought successful major recording artists to Maine including the Grammy nominated Post Malone, Khalid, J Cole and dozens more including the annual sold out Hot Summer series.

****

Contact: Ryan Deelon at hotradiomaine@mainestreamonline.com