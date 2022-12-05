HOT RADIO’s Turkey Giveaway A Huge Success!

Hot Radio Maine Celebrates 10th Annual Turkey Give-Away

Over 100 Free Turkeys!

Scarborough, ME – Hot Radio Maine has completed their 10th annual Thanksgiving turkey give-away. This year’s turkey give-away consisted of over 100 free turkeys. The annual give-away has become a holiday staple for the radio station resulting in over 1,700 free turkeys over the years. In conjunction with Maine’s Credit Unions, this year’s give-away was at the IGA at 1517 Post Road in Wells, Maine. The turkey give-away will began at 11am on Tuesday, November 22rd and were handed out on a first come, first basis until all of the turkeys were given out.

As in previous years, there was no cost, no catch, and no strings attached to receive a free turkey for Thanksgiving. The public needs to only show up at the Wells IGA at 11am and turkeys will be given away while supplies last. Hot Radio Maine did respectfully ask that those in need of help are allowed to go first. Hot Radio Maine’s Program Director and Morning Host, Ryan Deelon announced the give-away on air saying “We’re incredibly proud to hold this event now for our 10th year! We appreciate the support of the local community and are constantly looking for ways to give back. We know that specifically this year that the cost of everything continues to rise including the price of turkeys. Hopefully this give-away will be able to help those struggling with the purchase this Thanksgiving.”

Information on Hot Radio Maine:

Hot Radio Maine has a statewide reach and is heard on 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine, 100.3 FM in Lewiston/Auburn and Brunswick, 102.9 FM in Bangor/Brewer, Old Town & Orono and streaming online at hotradiomaine.com.

Hot Radio Maine established a successful brand by coupling a strong musical format with successful concerts and community-based events. Hot Radio Maine has given out thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners, supported local businesses during the 2020 pandemic and has handed out thousands of turkeys for Thanksgiving among countless other events. The station has brought successful major recording artists to Maine including the Grammy nominated Post Malone, Khalid, J Cole and dozens more including the annual sold out Hot Summer series.

****