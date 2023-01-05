Job Opening-Blueberry Broadcasting

Blueberry Broadcasting in Augusta and Bangor, Maine has a rare full-time opening in the on-air department.

Blueberry has 15 signals broadcasting 5 distinct brands covering multiple markets in Maine including Country WBFB/WBFE/WMCM; Rock WTOS/WTOS-FM/WTUX; Classic Hits WABK-FM/WBAK/WBKA; Adult Contemporary WKSQ/WQSK/WQSS and News/Talk WVOM-FM/WVQM.

The individual we seek has a solid on-air presence and is a versatile communicator. Previous experience with Country or AC is preferred.

In addition to on-air work the person should have superior production skills as for the past 15 years we’ve been highly awarded for our consistently great production. Strong social media skills would be a plus. We are looking for a team player who takes pride in their work and understands the changing and evolving nature of our business.

If it sounds like you’d be a good fit for this opportunity, send your resume and aircheck and production sampler to jobs@blueberrybroadcasting.com, to the attention of Jack O’Brien. Blueberry Broadcasting is an equal opportunity employer and a locally owned and operated company.