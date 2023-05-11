Krissy T To Take Over Mornings On Q97.9 WJBQ

FROM RAMP:



• Earlier this week Townsquare Media shook up the Portland, ME market with the announcement that after more than two decades in morning drive on Top 40 WJBQ (Q97.9), popular morning duo Lori Voornas and Jeff Parsons will be unplugging and moving their show across the hall to take over mornings on AC sister 94.9 WHOM, effective Monday, May 15. Today, the missing piece of the Q97.9 wake-up puzzle was set into place with the news that Townsquare has secured the talents of popular Portland personality Krissy T (left), who will cross the street from Saga Hot AC WMGX (Coast 93.1) and become the first new Q97.9 morning show host in 21 years. A graduate of Merrimack College in Boston, Krissy began her radio career at iHeartMedia’s WJMN (Jam’n 94.5) and WXKS (Kiss 108)/Boston and later did nights at former Entercom Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP Radio). In 2019 she made the major market leap upward from mornings on Mainestream Media Top 40 WHTP (Hot 104.7)/Portland to Detroit, where she did nights on iHeartMedia Top 40 WKQI (Channel 95.5) and later segued to Cumulus Country WDRQ toco-host mornings with Bill “Broadway” Bertschinger. Krissy said, “The opportunity to come back home and take over a 20-plus-year legacy morning show as my own, and on such a heritage station, is not only an honor but also so exciting. I can’t wait to unapologetically overshare my life again with Maine!” Market President Sarah Dobbins commented, “When you move one of the most successful morning shows in a generation, you better have an exciting replacement. One of Maine’s top media personalities, Krissy is joining the Townsquare Media family and will host Krissy in the Morning on Q97.9. As one of Maine media’s top social media influencers, Krissy will bring her energy and personality to Maine’s legendary Q97.9. Our morning show lineup in Portland just got stronger.” Q97.9 Brand Manager Jadd Naamani exclaimed, “I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate and crush it with this superstar giving Maine a new way to wake up every day!”