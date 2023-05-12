Last Day for Lori & Jeff On Q Morning Show

Long-time WJBQ-FM (Q97.9) Morning Show Hosts Lori Voornas and Jeff Parsons are broadcasting their last show this morning—what was the “Q Morning Show w/ Lori & Jeff” will–on Monday become “Mornings w/ Lori & Jeff on 94.9 WHOM”.

Congratulations to these two–who have been on “the Q” for decades! Aside from making people laugh, the Q Morning Show has benefited the community in a myriad of ways, most notably the annual “Cans For A Cure” to combat breast cancer.

BRAVO!!! A job well done–that thankfully will continue on 94.9 WHOM starting Monday, May 15th

Q97.9 – Portland’s #1 Hit Music Station – Portland Pop Radio (wjbq.com)