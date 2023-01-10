Longtime WGME-TV Reporter Dave Silverbrand Has Passed

Dave Silverbrand with his wife Maria Medina (photo by Matt Filar)

WGME-TV’s longtime feature reporter Dave Silverbrand has died.

Starting in the 1970’s–until the 90’s, Dave was one of the original reporters dedicated to feature stories–and his reports, known as “Dave’s People” was hugely popular.

Dave covered the funeral of George H.W. Bush–and was one of the first Maine reporters to interview Bush after he became Vice President.

The cause of death was congestive heart failure-he was 76 years old.

