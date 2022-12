Signing up for the fun!

The lobby sign says “17th Annual Meeting” of the MAB, so that would put this around 1964 or so. Lots of wood paneling at this venue, so cannot place where this took place. Maybe that crazy carpeting rings a bell! Might have been at the Poland Springs Hotel. And if anyone recognizes the attendees or MAB staff in this photo, please weigh in!

After a couple of years of COVID, we’ll be bringing back the MAB Annual Meeting and Awards Gala in 2023–bigger and better than ever!