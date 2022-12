Maine AM Station Reps-1957

Well, this was taken at a Golf Course (you can see the green/flagstick through the window)–but I’m not sure which one. A few “legacy” Maine AM Stations–WFAU-AM-Augusta, WCOU-AM-Lewiston and WLOB-AM-Portland. Known as “The Lobster Network”. This was taken in 1957. Station owner and Maine broadcast pioneer Faust Couture is shown at right.