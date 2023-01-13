Reporter Chris Rose Passes Away

Chris Rose

The Maine broadcasting world–and indeed the entire state-was shocked and saddened to hear the news that veteran reporter Chris Rose suddenly passed.

A 2017 inductee into the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Chris was the epitome of what a journalist should be: curious, tough-and fair. Decades at WCSH-TV/NewsCenter Maine bore this out with every story he filed.

Beyond his incredible career, he was a father, a friend–and a gentleman.

NewsCenterMaine posted a fitting tribute to Chris and chronicle of his outstanding career:

Chris Rose, Maine reporter, has died | newscentermaine.com