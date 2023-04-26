Rob Steele Promoted at Townsquare!

Congratulations are in order for Rob Steele, who has been promoted to Regional Production Director for Townsquare Media, covering Portland, Augusta and Portsmouth, NH.

Townsquare Director of Digital and Radio Content Herb Ivy was thrilled at this well-deserved promotion.

“The RPD is a newly created role in the company–and only a handful of people have been hired for it. The best of the best! Steelzy being chosen demonstrates what we already know: that Rob is the most talented, creative and positive director of radio production on the planet!”

With Steele’s expanded duties, he will exit the midday show on WCYY-FM, to be replaced by WBLM-FM morning co-host Celeste, who will remain doing wakeup duty with Ivy (“The Captain”) weekdays.

Show changes on WCYY-FM are expected to begin on 5/8