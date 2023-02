The MAB Delegation in D.C. with Sen. George Mitchell

I think the year is 1992–the Maine Association of Broadcasters delegation visiting with Maine Senator George Mitchell in Washington, D.C. Aside from the Senator, I think that it is Helen Dudman from WDEA/WWMJ? Also Mike Lawrence from Kiss 100 to the Senator’s left. Not sure of the other people in this picture—can you ID?