Shelby and Mistress Carrie Join The Bone

Shelby will be followed in afternoon drive by another beloved New England veteran — the one and only Mistress Carrie (right), best known for her 22-year run at the late, great WAAF/Boston and now host of the popular Mistress Carrie Podcast. Michael Czarnecki, Binnie Media VP of Programming, commented, “These women are a GREAT addition to the station. We are thrilled to be adding them. Their knowledge and passion of and for the format are the perfect addition as this brand grows and evolves.” Massimo Rosati, Pres. of Binnie Media, added, “This is yet another step forward as we continue to build our brands to be the best in the market, as well as better serve our listeners and clients.” RAMP – Radio and Music Pros – Radio and Music Pros (ramp247.com)