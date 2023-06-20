Star 97-7 Station Owner Natalie Knox Dies
WNSX-FM (Star 97-7) co-owner Natalie Knox has passed away following a courageous battle with cancer.
Knox, 68, who was born in Belfast and grew up in Searsport, died at her home in Ellsworth on Monday. Along with business partner Mark Osborne, Knox put WKSQ-FM (Kiss 94FM) on the air in May of 1982. Ownership of several stations followed, including WSYY-FM (Millinocket), Lucky 99 (Bar Harbor) and 104.7 The Bear (Belfast-Bangor)–and most recently WNSX, as well as Knox & Osborne Advertising, an agency located in Ellsworth.
Natalie was an avid animal lover, volunteering her time for various animal-related charities, as well as many other civic organizations, boards and community-centered campaigns. She was a founding member “Save Our Schools” in Searsport. Among her volunteer affiliations: serving on the boards of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, the SPCA, The Ark Animal Shelter, Woodlawn Museum and the Hancock County Children’s Council.
She also worked on fundraising campaigns for countless charitable organizations, including the Downeast Family YMCA, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bowl for Kids Sake, Christmas Is For Kids, the Next Step Domestic Violence Project–and many, many more.
Known throughout the Ellsworth and Downeast Maine business communities, Natalie and Mark Osborne were the recipients of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce “Top Drawer” Award in 2022 for their leadership and service to the community.
Truly a sad day for broadcasting, as Natalie was a leader, an innovator and respected by broadcasters statewide.
One thought on “Star 97-7 Station Owner Natalie Knox Dies”
This is heartbreaking news. Natalie Knox was a magnificent woman.
Natalie and I were a couple for a few years late 80s-early 90s. She was an extraordinarily loving, supportive, sharing, and fun person. Can you imagine how much fun it was to be romantically involved with a woman who was even more of a radio junkie than I? We had endless things to talk about!
Natalie introduced me to elements of radio I’d never experienced before, specifically radio sales and building caring, trusting, beneficial relationships with advertisers. When I witnessed Natalie interacting with her clients, her professionalism was breathtaking. Plus, they loved her. The commitment to their advertisers’ success that Nat and Mark exemplified should be a template for commercial stations everywhere.
We shared some nice vacations and I met terrific people through Natalie, including her wonderful family. Natalie’s love was love with an exclamation point. I am blessed to have had her presence in my life. The growth she provided me both as a broadcaster and as a man resonates to this day.
I can’t believe she’s gone. God bless you, Natalie.