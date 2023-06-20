Star 97-7 Station Owner Natalie Knox Dies

WNSX-FM (Star 97-7) co-owner Natalie Knox has passed away following a courageous battle with cancer.

Knox, 68, who was born in Belfast and grew up in Searsport, died at her home in Ellsworth on Monday. Along with business partner Mark Osborne, Knox put WKSQ-FM (Kiss 94FM) on the air in May of 1982. Ownership of several stations followed, including WSYY-FM (Millinocket), Lucky 99 (Bar Harbor) and 104.7 The Bear (Belfast-Bangor)–and most recently WNSX, as well as Knox & Osborne Advertising, an agency located in Ellsworth.

Natalie was an avid animal lover, volunteering her time for various animal-related charities, as well as many other civic organizations, boards and community-centered campaigns. She was a founding member “Save Our Schools” in Searsport. Among her volunteer affiliations: serving on the boards of the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, the SPCA, The Ark Animal Shelter, Woodlawn Museum and the Hancock County Children’s Council.

She also worked on fundraising campaigns for countless charitable organizations, including the Downeast Family YMCA, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bowl for Kids Sake, Christmas Is For Kids, the Next Step Domestic Violence Project–and many, many more.

Known throughout the Ellsworth and Downeast Maine business communities, Natalie and Mark Osborne were the recipients of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce “Top Drawer” Award in 2022 for their leadership and service to the community.

Truly a sad day for broadcasting, as Natalie was a leader, an innovator and respected by broadcasters statewide.