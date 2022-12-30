Uptown Studio Ribbon-Cutting for WGAN-TV-1960!

A New Studio was a BIG DEAL in 1960!

The date is June 20, 1960. Five months before JFK was elected President. The average cost of a new house was $12,700, rent a mere $98 bucks a month. Gasoline was 25 cents a gallon, a loaf of bread was 20 cents–and a 23-inch television was $219.95! (some things are better bargains today!)

WGAN-TV opened it’s “Uptown Studios” with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On the back of this photo, the following names appear: Frankie Gatchell, Beth Bernstein, Richard Coffield and Ken MacKenzie.