WABI Remote van

This, my friends–is state of the art–cutting edge–back in the 1960’s! As WABI-TV celebrates 70 years on the air, we are sharing some vintage pics–this van lettered for WABI-AM-FM and TV–as the operations were co-owned at the time. Cruising Bangor and vicinity–wherever news or anything else was happening, you could count on WABI to be right there!