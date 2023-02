Jim WInters on WABI-TV in 1962

The Maine Association of Broadcasters salutes WABI-TV–celebrating their 70th anniversary as Maine’s first TV station! We’ll be featuring some great vintage photos this year–thanks to Steve Hiltz for sharing these awesome photos!

It was November of 1962–and Jim Winters was the host of “Studio City Bandstand”–in the early days of Rock & Roll!