Mike Dolley As Santa on WABI-TV

According to Steve Hiltz at WABI-TV, this is Mike Dolley all decked out as Santa in the late 1960’s! Mike would go on to Haffenreffer Beverages in Brewer and his wife Katherine Dolley was the first GM of WQCB-FM.

I had the pleasure of working with Mike on a couple of charity events back in the 80’s–and had NO IDEA what his “past life” was!