WNSX-FM/”Star 97.7″ Ellsworth/Winter Harbor Is Sold!
A prominent Ellsworth area radio station is changing hands. Veteran Maine broadcaster (and Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Famer) Mark Osborne has announced his retirement-and with that, the sale of “Star 97.7” (WNSX-FM-Winter Harbor). The soon-to-be new owner is no stranger to the station or the community.
Paul Dupuis’ Codin Broadcasting LLC has filed an application with FCC to purchase Stony Creek
Broadcasting’s Star 97.7 ,serving the Ellsworth-Bar Harbor market.
Dupuis has been behind the microphone since 1988 and has spent his entire broadcasting
career in Maine. His career stops have included Sanford, Houlton, Lincoln, Bar Harbor, Bangor,
and since 2016, has served as General Sales Manager and Morning Host at Star 97.7. Dupuis
loves that Star has always been a locally owned and operated radio station that has “super
served and supported” the communities of Hancock and Washington countiesfor almost 20
years. “All the credit goes to Stony Creek Broadcasting (Mark Osborne and Natalie Knox) for
operating a top-notch radio station the way radio was intended to be – live and local.” Dupuis’
plans are to continue operating the radio station just the way it is…with the current music, staff,
and community outreach.
For more info, please contact Paul Dupuis.
207-356-9772
Paul@star977.com
6 thoughts on “WNSX-FM/”Star 97.7″ Ellsworth/Winter Harbor Is Sold!”
Congrats Mark on your retirement and Paul with your purchase of Star 97.7. Best wishes as you both move forward in your new endeavors. You both deserve it.
Wow…Congratulations to Mark on his retirement and Congratulations Paul for keeping Star 97.7 locally owned!!!!
You’ll love retirement Mark! Congratulations and happy trails. Well done and well deserved.
Awesome news for all concerned! Congratulations!
Mark and Natalie did so much for Ellsworth businessss and the community. It certainly was a huge help to my own business from the day we opened in Ellsworth. How great that ownership is staying local. WSNX was always generous to local non-profits
What a great legacy Mark Isbirne!!
It is with great pleasure that I send congratulations to Paul Dupuis and Mark Osborne for the purchase and sale agreement for the Radio Station WNSX 97.7. Their “Local Radio Station.” If I may be so kind as to speak for Natalie, we had plenty of discussions about her retirement that never came. She was so proud of her staff, Sonny, Brian, Vanessa, and Amy. Mark’s format with local community announcements with local news. And when Paul joined the team, she was ecstatic knowing her customers would be well served along with an outstanding morning show. I know, she is up there looking down with her big smile and the sense of pride that Mark and she accomplished a second time!