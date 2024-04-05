WNSX-FM/”Star 97.7″ Ellsworth/Winter Harbor Is Sold!



A prominent Ellsworth area radio station is changing hands. Veteran Maine broadcaster (and Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Famer) Mark Osborne has announced his retirement-and with that, the sale of “Star 97.7” (WNSX-FM-Winter Harbor). The soon-to-be new owner is no stranger to the station or the community.

Paul Dupuis’ Codin Broadcasting LLC has filed an application with FCC to purchase Stony Creek

Broadcasting’s Star 97.7 ,serving the Ellsworth-Bar Harbor market.

Dupuis has been behind the microphone since 1988 and has spent his entire broadcasting

career in Maine. His career stops have included Sanford, Houlton, Lincoln, Bar Harbor, Bangor,

and since 2016, has served as General Sales Manager and Morning Host at Star 97.7. Dupuis

loves that Star has always been a locally owned and operated radio station that has “super

served and supported” the communities of Hancock and Washington countiesfor almost 20

years. “All the credit goes to Stony Creek Broadcasting (Mark Osborne and Natalie Knox) for

operating a top-notch radio station the way radio was intended to be – live and local.” Dupuis’

plans are to continue operating the radio station just the way it is…with the current music, staff,

and community outreach.

For more info, please contact Paul Dupuis.

207-356-9772

Paul@star977.com