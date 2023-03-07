Back In The Day-WABK
WABK-FM is a 50,000 watt station owned by Blueberry Broadcasting. Originally signed
WABI-TV Control Room-Circa 1960’s!
No robot cameras, no computers—but a lot of monitors and staff to
WBLM-The Blimp Celebrates 50 Years!
A great tribute to The Blimp–102.9 WBLM-Portland-celebrating a half century of rockin’
WABI On The Road-1960’s-Style!
This, my friends–is state of the art–cutting edge–back in the 1960’s! As
WVII-TV Bangor Control Room-Back In The Day!
The nerve center of ABC Affiliate WVII-TV-Bangor as if 1985!
WABI-TV Broadcasting U-Maine Football!
As WABI-TV Bangor celebrates their 70th Birthday this year, we are sharing
Senator George Mitchell With The MAB!
I think the year is 1992–the Maine Association of Broadcasters delegation visiting
WGME-TV Mobile Unit–1985
Check out the state-of-the-art TV Mobile Unit, 1985 style! “News13” WGME-TV-Portland-able to