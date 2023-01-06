WPOR-FM Job Opening!

• Saga Country WPOR/Portland, ME has a prime afternoon drive opportunity now available, as Brandon Clay is headed to a new gig TBA. Portland is New England’s fourth largest media market and home to more rated Country signals than Nashville (not to mention amazing restaurants), so a polished presentation and competitive mindset are absolutely essential.



Engaging listeners through social media is compulsory, but we promise not to burden you with endless posting mandates that detract from the primary task of informing and entertaining on the air. If selected, you’ll be privileged to work with a dedicated team of broadcast pros who believe that what comes out the speakers is the foundation of everything else we do, and you’ll be working for one of the most respected publicly-held radio groups in America, Saga Communications.



Come fine-tune your act in one of Radio’s best mid-major markets. Documented ratings success is mandatory as is fluency in contemporary Country formatics and the ability to write and produce cinematic imaging and production. Send your resume and scoped audio demo in complete confidence to WPOR Afternoons, c/o Portland Radio Group, 420 Western Avenue, South Portland, ME 04106 or e-mail WPORafternoons@portlandradiogroup.com. EOE.