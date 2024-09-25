Channel 8 WMTW-TV Celebrates 70 Years Of Serving Maine



PORTLAND, ME, September 25, 2024 – Channel 8 WMTW signed on with its first

commercial broadcast on September 25th, 1954.

Home to many iconic personalities, including first Anchor of WMTW, Charles Tarkinson,

Legendary Engineer, author and fan favorite Marty Engstrom of “Marty on the Mountain”

fame, co-owner Jack Parr who was the first host of The Tonight Show and legacy

storyteller and retired TV veteran Steve Minich.

“For 70 years WMTW has had the honor of providing viewers in Southern Maine and

New Hampshire with all of the news, weather, and information they need in order to

remain safe and informed,” said Dave Abel, WMTW President & General Manager.

“Today, we honor those who have come before us and those who are building for the

future.”

Poland Spring Resort’s Riccar Inn was the first studio,

then it moved to Auburn in the 80’s with additional

footprint in Portland’s Time/Temp building. Finally, the

studios consolidated in Westbrook at the beginning of



“It’s been a long road from the original broadcast tower

on Mt. Washington, hence the call letters of WMTW,”

Abel added “It relocated to West Baldwin, ME in the

early 2000’s and towers at 1,600 feet high.”

Ownership has changed a few times, from the initial

Mount Washington TV Group to Dolphin and Harron

Communications then Hearst Television in the early

2000’s.

“I am so proud to be a part of this team and legacy of

WMTW who have poured all that they have into

making sure the people of Maine are kept safe and

informed no matter the situation,” Abel remarked.

“Congratulations to WMTW on 70 years of television

excellence…here is to 70 more.”

The commemorative promo is available to view on any of these platforms.