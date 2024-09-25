Channel 8 WMTW-TV Celebrates 70 Years Of Serving Maine
PORTLAND, ME, September 25, 2024 – Channel 8 WMTW signed on with its first
commercial broadcast on September 25th, 1954.
Home to many iconic personalities, including first Anchor of WMTW, Charles Tarkinson,
Legendary Engineer, author and fan favorite Marty Engstrom of “Marty on the Mountain”
fame, co-owner Jack Parr who was the first host of The Tonight Show and legacy
storyteller and retired TV veteran Steve Minich.
“For 70 years WMTW has had the honor of providing viewers in Southern Maine and
New Hampshire with all of the news, weather, and information they need in order to
remain safe and informed,” said Dave Abel, WMTW President & General Manager.
“Today, we honor those who have come before us and those who are building for the
future.”
Poland Spring Resort’s Riccar Inn was the first studio,
then it moved to Auburn in the 80’s with additional
footprint in Portland’s Time/Temp building. Finally, the
studios consolidated in Westbrook at the beginning of
“It’s been a long road from the original broadcast tower
on Mt. Washington, hence the call letters of WMTW,”
Abel added “It relocated to West Baldwin, ME in the
early 2000’s and towers at 1,600 feet high.”
Ownership has changed a few times, from the initial
Mount Washington TV Group to Dolphin and Harron
Communications then Hearst Television in the early
2000’s.
“I am so proud to be a part of this team and legacy of
WMTW who have poured all that they have into
making sure the people of Maine are kept safe and
informed no matter the situation,” Abel remarked.
“Congratulations to WMTW on 70 years of television
excellence…here is to 70 more.”
The commemorative promo is available to view on any of these platforms.