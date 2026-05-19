Broadcasters Foundation of America Announces Scholarship Program

BFOA LAUNCHES COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM TO SUPPORT THE NEXT GENERATION OF BROADCASTERS

New initiative provides financial assistance to

broadcast students from broadcast families

New York, NY – May 19, 2026 – The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) today announced the launch of a new needs-based scholarship program created to support broadcast students from broadcast families. The initiative reflects the BFOA’s growing commitment to strengthening the future of the radio and television industry by investing directly in the next generation of broadcasters.

The scholarship program provides financial assistance to qualified college students who are studying broadcasting, can demonstrate financial need, and have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

“We must continue looking ahead and investing in the future of broadcasting,” said Tim McCarthy, President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Radio and television remain among the most trusted and impactful forms of media, and our industry’s future depends on attracting bright, motivated young people who are eager to innovate, inform, and connect with audiences.

“Students entering college today face increasing financial pressures that can limit educational and career opportunities, particularly for families already coping with economic hardship,” McCarthy added. “By supporting students while they are still in school, we hope to remove financial barriers and encourage them to pursue meaningful careers in broadcasting.”

The new scholarship initiative represents a major expansion of the BFOA’s longstanding charitable mission. For decades, the BFOA has provided critical financial assistance to professionals in radio and television facing severe hardship due to debilitating illness or tragedies. By extending its support to college students, the BFOA is helping to ensure that broadcasting continues to attract talented, creative, and passionate individuals at a time of rapid technological and industry transformation.

“Thanks to the support we receive from individuals and companies throughout radio and television, we are able to expand our mission in an important and meaningful way,” said Scott Herman, Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation. “This scholarship program allows us to invest directly in future broadcasters and help cultivate the talent that will shape our industry for years to come. We want young people from broadcast families to know that this industry believes in them.”

Applicants and their families may apply online through the BFOA’s scholarship portal at www.broadcastersfoundation.org/scholarship.

The deadline for applications is July 15, 2026, and scholarship recipients will be announced on September 1, 2026.

For additional information about eligibility requirements, application materials, or the scholarship program, students and families may contact Emily Barratt at emily@thebfoa.org.

About the Broadcasters Foundation of America : www.broadcastersfoundation.org

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life for men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, accident, and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)(3) Public Charity and has received four stars from Charity Navigator, its highest rating, and a Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid/Guidestar.

Media Contact :

Renee Cassis

RC Communications Marketing

646-808-6505

cassis2@msn.com

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