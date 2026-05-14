WMPG Film Nominated For An Emmy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PORTLAND, MAINE — WMPG is proud to announce that Tom Bell, Director of An Extraordinary Place has been nominated for a New England Emmy® Award in the category of Editor – Long Form Content at the 2026 New England Emmy® Awards, taking place this June.

Directed by Tom Bell and produced by Annella Linton, An Extraordinary Place tells the story of the people behind the microphones at WMPG, the volunteer DJs, students, musicians, and community members who make the station a vibrant and creative force in Southern Maine.

The nomination recognizes the film’s editing and storytelling, capturing the spirit, energy, and passion that define community radio. Since its release, the documentary has screened at film festivals and connected with audiences who value independent media, local music, and community-driven storytelling.

“This nomination is an incredible honor for Tom and for the entire WMPG community,” said Annella Linton. “The documentary celebrates the volunteers and voices that make WMPG such a special place.”

Tom Bell added, “The heart of this film has always been the people. To see the work recognized by the New England Emmy Awards is deeply meaningful.”

Linton and Bell will attend the awards ceremony on June 6th 2026

For more information about WMPG and An Extraordinary Place, visit WMPG.