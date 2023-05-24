Ford Reverses Itself–Keeping AM Radio In Cars and Trucks

FROM RAMP:

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley made a lot of people happy when he announced that the company has reconsidered removing AM radio from future vehicles in the U.S. and will now include the technology in their newer model cars. In a Twitter post, Farley said, “After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we’ve decided to include it on all 2024 Ford & Lincoln Motor Co. vehicles. For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update. Customers can currently listen to AM radio content in a variety of ways in our vehicles – including via streaming — and we will continue to innovate to deliver even better in-vehicle entertainment and emergency notification options in the future.” In closing, Farley said, “Thanks to our product development and manufacturing teams for their quick response to make this change for our customers.”

In response to Farley’s announcement, NAB President & CEO Curtis LeGeyt issued the following statement: “NAB commends Ford for committing to keep AM radio in their vehicles, which will keep Americans safe and informed, particularly in times of emergency. With tens of millions of listeners, AM radio continues to serve as a vital lifeline to the public and a critical source of community news and exchange of diverse ideas. In light of Ford’s announcement, NAB urges other automakers who have removed AM radio from their vehicles to follow Ford’s lead and restore this technology in the interest of listeners and public safety.

LeGeyt added, “NAB thanks the numerous lawmakers who are leading the charge to keep AM radio in automobiles, particularly the supporters of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. Their bipartisan voices are helping to shine a light on the need to keep this critical service. Broadcasters will continue to support this major legislation to ensure consumer access to AM radio in all vehicles.”

