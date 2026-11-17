NEWS RELEASE

Hot Radio Maine Announces 14th Annual FREE Thanksgiving Turkey Give-Away

200 Free Turkeys and Thanksgiving Sides for the Community on Tuesday, November 24th

Scarborough, ME – Hot Radio Maine has announced details for its 14th Annual Free Thanksgiving Turkey Give-Away. The station will distribute 200 free turkeys, along with Thanksgiving sides, to members of the community on Tuesday, November 24th, beginning at 11am at Wells IGA, located at 1517 Post Road in Wells.

The event is held in conjunction with the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger and the Law Office of Joe Bornstein. Additional turkeys are being brought to the event by The Place in Ogunquit, with Thanksgiving sides for everyone provided by MC Perkins Cove in Ogunquit.

Turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

As in years past, this is a no-cost, no-strings-attached event. Community members simply need to arrive at Wells IGA at 11am on Tuesday, November 24th. Hot Radio Maine respectfully asks that those most in need of assistance be allowed to go first.

Hot Radio Maine’s Program Director and Morning Host, Ryan Deelon, announced the giveaway on the station’s statewide signal and web broadcast, saying, “Annually, this is one of those events that reminds us why being part of the Maine community means so much to us. With food prices still so high, we know how challenging it can be for families to put food on the table, especially around the holidays. For 14 years, we’ve been able to help local families with Thanksgiving dinner, and, together with our great partners, we’re proud to keep that tradition going. Hopefully, this helps take a little pressure off families this Thanksgiving. We can’t wait to see everyone on November 24th.”

Information on Hot Radio Maine

Hot Radio Maine is an award-winning station with a statewide reach. It is heard on 104.7 FM in Portland and southern Maine, on 100.3 FM in Lewiston/Auburn and Brunswick, and 102.9 FM in Bangor/Brewer, Old Town and Orono. Hot Radio Maine has given out tens of thousands of dollars to local Maine listeners, as well as other prizes, concert tickets, free back-to-school haircuts for kids and even thousands of turkeys at Thanksgiving. Hot Radio Maine is the most streamed music format in Maine and New Hampshire and has a sizable social footprint that can be found at @hotradiomaine across all platforms.

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Contact: Ryan Deelon hotradiomaine@mainestreamonline.com

Social Channels: @hotradiomaine

Website: hotradiomaine.com