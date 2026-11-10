WLAM Sale Public Notice

ON-LINE PUBLIC NOTICE



On November 6, 2026, Blue Jey Broadcasting, Inc., licensee of Radio Station WLAM (AM),

1470 kHz, and FM translator W247DK, 97.3 mHz, both at Lewiston, Maine filed an application

with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the stations’ licenses.

Members of the public wishing to view the applications or obtain information about

how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/api/download/draftcopy/AM/8a1799f3a1b5e4ee01a1b73e73f70000