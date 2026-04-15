Hot Radio Maine Launches “Hot Cause For Paws”!

Hot Radio Maine and Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland Launch Inaugural “Hot Cause for Paws” Pet Food Drive

SCARBOROUGH, ME — Hot Radio Maine, The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein and the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland have joined forces for their first-ever pet food drive, Hot Cause for Paws, taking place Friday, May 1st from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Animal Refuge League, located at 217 Landing Road in Westbrook.

The Hot Radio Maine team will broadcast live throughout the event, collecting donated pet essentials including food, blankets, toys, and supplies for animals in need. As a thank-you to donors, the station will give away a pair of concert tickets every hour to see Pitbull and Lil Jon in Bangor.

The event grew out of a February studio visit by Animal Refuge League representatives, who shared the shelter’s needs with a Hot Radio Maine team that, as it turns out, didn’t need much convincing. The Hot staff is packed with pet owners and animal lovers. The conversation quickly sparked an idea that has since grown into what organizers expect to become an annual tradition.

“When Matt from the Animal Refuge League came to the studio, the connection was instant,” said Hot Radio Maine personality Hayley Smith-Rose.“We all share a deep love for animals, and it was clear this was somewhere we could make a real difference. Hot Cause for Paws is all about bringing our community together to support animals who need us most. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland does incredible work giving animals a second chance, and we wanted to create an event that makes it easy, and fun, for people to give back. Whether you’re donating supplies or just stopping by, every little bit helps make a big difference.”

Hot Cause for Paws is the latest addition to Hot Radio Maine’s growing roster of community initiatives, which includes Cuts for Class (free back-to-school haircuts for kids), the annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and giving away thousands of dollars to Maine listeners. These events reflect the station’s ongoing commitment to showing up for the communities it serves.

About Hot Radio Maine

Hot Radio Maine is an award-winning, statewide station heard on 104.7 FM (Portland/Southern Maine), 100.3 FM (Lewiston/Auburn), and 102.9 FM (Bangor/Brewer/Old Town/Orono). The most streamed music format in Maine and New Hampshire, Hot Radio Maine has built a powerhouse brand by pairing a strong music format with major live events. Hot Radio Maine has brought Grammy-winning artists like Post Malone, Khalid, and J. Cole to Maine audiences alongside its annual sold-out Hot Summer concert series. Off the air, the station is deeply invested in its community through initiatives including free back-to-school haircuts, Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, and thousands of dollars in listener giveaways. Follow along at@hotradiomaine across all platforms.