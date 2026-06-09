Portland Sea Dogs Coming To MeTV!

PORTLAND SEA DOGS BASEBALL COMING TO MeTV PORTLAND THIS SEASON

Select Local Home Games Scheduled to Air on WMTW’S MeTV Portland (Channel 8.2)

PORTLAND, Maine (June 4, 2026) — Portland Sea Dogs fans will have four opportunities to watch live baseball this season as MeTV Portland (Channel 8.2), operated by WMTW, broadcasts select Sea Dogs home games throughout the summer and fall.

Currently scheduled to air live at 6:00 PM on MeTV Portland:

Thursday, June 19 vs. Somerset Patriots

Wednesday, July 2 vs. Altoona Curve

Wednesday, August 20 vs. Reading Fightin’ Phils

Wednesday, September 10 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

MeTV Portland is best known for its lineup of timeless television favorites including M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show, Gunsmoke plus Perry Mason and MeTV Portland has become a destination for viewers who enjoy classic entertainment. Now, this season, the channel will also serve as the television destination for four Portland Sea Dogs broadcasts, bringing one of Maine’s most beloved sports traditions to Maine audiences.

MeTV Portland will simulcast the selected games on Channel 8.2, Spectrum 87, Comcast 175 and Metrocast 299.

“For more than 70 years, WMTW has been committed to connecting Maine communities through local news, events and storytelling,” said Dave Abel, WMTW President and General Manager. “Expanding our partnership with the Portland Sea Dogs and bringing games to MeTV Portland is another way we can serve viewers and give Mainers more opportunities to follow their hometown team.”

“The Portland Sea Dogs are always looking for ways to connect with fans throughout Maine and we’re excited that MeTV Portland will help bring these games to additional viewers this season,” added Jesse Scaglion, General Manager, Portland Sea Dogs. “We appreciate the opportunity to showcase Sea Dogs baseball and the outstanding players, coaches and fan experience that make Hadlock Field at Delta Dental Park such a special place.”