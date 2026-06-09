WMPG Documentary Wins New England Emmy!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



WMPG Documentary An Extraordinary Place Wins New England Emmy Award

PORTLAND, Maine — June 7, 2026 — WMPG is thrilled to announce that filmmaker Tom Bell has been honored with a New England Emmy Award for Outstanding Editor in Long Form Content for his work on An Extraordinary Place, a documentary chronicling the history, impact, and community spirit of WMPG.

The award was presented at the 2026 New England Emmy Awards ceremony in Boston on Saturday, June 6.

An Extraordinary Place tells the story of WMPG, the University of Southern Maine’s community radio station, through the voices of the volunteers, USM students, DJs, staff members, and listeners who have helped shape the station over the decades. The film celebrates the power of independent media, community connection, and the passion of the people behind the microphone.

Bell’s award-winning editing brought together hundreds of hours of interviews, archival footage, music, and station history into a compelling portrait of a unique community institution. His work helped capture not only WMPG’s history but also the energy, creativity, and dedication that continue to define the station today.

“WMPG fosters a community of people who share a passion for music and free expression and who embrace diversity in music and cultures – seemingly all-American values now under attack.” says Tom Bell. “That passion and those values inspired me to do my best work.”

“We are incredibly proud of Tom and grateful for the care, talent, and commitment he brought to this project,” said Annella Linton, producer of An Extraordinary Place and Development Director at WMPG. “This Emmy recognition is a testament to Tom’s storytelling skills and to the extraordinary volunteers and community members whose stories are at the heart of the film.”

Since its release, An Extraordinary Place has screened at film festivals and community events, earning praise for its heartfelt portrayal of community radio and its role in fostering local culture, creativity, and civic engagement. It has won 13 awards, including Best Short Film at the Maine International Film Festival and Best Maine Film at the Maine Outdoor Film Festival.

WMPG extends its congratulations to Tom Bell and everyone who contributed to the making of the documentary.

Watch it here

Link to photos here

About WMPG

WMPG is a Non-Commercial Educational FCC licensed radio station owned by the University of Maine System, and is the premier community radio station of southern Maine. Located on the campus of the University of Southern Maine (USM) in Portland, Maine, WMPG broadcasts locally on 90.9FM. It also streams on wmpg.org, and on the WMPG app. WMPG celebrates 50 years of broadcasting!