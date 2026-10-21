WMPG Bluegrass Festival

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: October 19, 2026



WMPG’s 21st Annual Bluegrass Spectacular at One Longfellow Square



PORTLAND, Maine – For more than five decades, WMPG has connected Maine communities

through independent radio, local voices, and a commitment to showcasing the region’s music.

On Nov. 5, the community radio station will bring that mission to the stage for its 21st Annual

Bluegrass Spectacular at One Longfellow Square in Portland.



The concert begins at 7 p.m. and features three acts: Cumberland Union String Band, White

Mountain Ramblers, and Maine Coon Cats. The evening will showcase a range of acoustic music

from traditional bluegrass standards and lively fiddle tunes to old-time, folk, and Americana

influences.



Formed in Portland in 2025, Cumberland Union String Band brings together local musicians with

a shared interest in bluegrass and old-time music. The ensemble features Tom Feeley on guitar

and vocals, Emma Halas-O’Connor on upright bass, Bill Holden on dobro, Ben Jensen on banjo

and vocals, Remington Pontes on mandolin and vocals, and Emily Wiederkehr on fiddle. The

group plays an energetic mix of familiar bluegrass standards and lesser-known tunes, with

performances at Portland venues including Smalls, the East Ender, and Terlingua. The band also

features guest musicians from the local music community.



White Mountain Ramblers blend traditional bluegrass with contemporary influences and an

improvisational approach. The Portland-based acoustic quartet formed in 2024 and features

Nathaniel Haas on upright bass and vocals, Ben Rossetter on mandolin and vocals, Luke Bartol

on fiddle, and Robbie Neeb on guitar and vocals. Drawing on a range of musical backgrounds,

the group moves between original songs, traditional material, and extended instrumental jams.

Its influences include bluegrass guitarist Tony Rice, songwriter John Prine, and the

improvisational sounds of the Grateful Dead. The Ramblers have developed a following across

New England through performances at breweries, festivals, and listening rooms, with an

emphasis on the community that grows around live music.



The Maine Coon Cats bring an all-women string-band sound rooted in bluegrass, old-time

music, folk, and Americana. The Southern Maine group features Ann Potter-Murray on

clawhammer banjo, Jen Deraspe on cello and fiddle, Eileen Armstrong on fiddle, and Cheryl

Begin on guitar. Their repertoire draws on traditional acoustic styles while embracing the

broader roots-music tradition. The band performed at the Ossipee Valley Music Festival over

the summer and participated in the Bluegrass Music Association of Maine’s band contest at the

Crooked River Music Fest. Their combination of string instruments and traditional influences

adds another dimension to an evening celebrating the variety of Maine’s acoustic music scene.



“WMPG has always been about bringing people together through music and giving local artists

a place to be heard,” said Annella Linton, Development Director at WMPG. “The Bluegrass

Spectacular brings that mission to life by celebrating the musicians who make Maine’s music

community so special while helping sustain independent community radio. We hope people will

join us for a great night of music and support the station that keeps local voices on the air.”

The annual event brings together bluegrass musicians and music lovers for an evening

celebrating the genre and supporting independent community radio.



Based at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, WMPG offers a mix of independent

music, local stories, and perspectives that might not be heard elsewhere. Its volunteer DJs

shape programming around their individual interests and communities, providing an alternative

to corporate playlists and algorithm-driven listening.



All proceeds from the Bluegrass Spectacular benefit WMPG, helping sustain the station’s

programming and its role in connecting listeners with music, ideas, and voices from across

Maine.



The concert will take place at One Longfellow Square, located at 181 State St. in Portland.

Advance tickets are $25 plus fees, with day-of-show tickets available for $30 plus fees. Doors

open one hour before the show.



Tickets are available through One Longfellow Square.



To learn more about WMPG, explore its programming, or make a donation, visit wmpg.org or

follow the station on Instagram (@wmpgfm) and Facebook (WMPG FM).



About WMPG

WMPG is a Non-Commercial Educational FCC licensed radio station owned by the University of

Maine System, and is the premier community radio station of southern Maine. Located on the

campus of the University of Southern Maine (USM) in Portland, Maine, WMPG broadcasts

locally on 90.9FM. It also streams on wmpg.org and on the WMPG app. WMPG celebrates 50

years this year!

Contact:

Annella Linton, Development Director, WMPG

Studio: 92 Bedford Street, Portland, ME 04102

Mailing: 96 Falmouth Street, Portland, ME 04104

T: 207 780 4151 | E: development@wmpg.org