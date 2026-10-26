WMTW-TV Wins “Station Of The Year” at MAB Awards!

Maine’s Total Coverage earns 11 MAB Awards for Excellence in Journalism and Community Impact

PORTLAND, Maine (October 24, 2026) — Channel 8 WMTW was named Station of the Year, earning 11 first and second-place honors at the 2026 Maine Association of Broadcasters (MAB) News and Creative Awards Gala. The annual event celebrates excellence in Maine broadcasting, recognizes Hall of Fame inductees and honors the industry’s impact on local communities.

WMTW took top honors in categories including Best Spot News, Continuing Coverage, Public Affairs, Enterprise and Promotion. Multiple second-place awards further recognized the range and consistency of the station’s work across Maine’s Total Coverage.

“We lead the way! This recognition reflects the excellence that Maine’s Total Coverage brings to every newscast. It is a true testament to the teamwork, dedication and commitment our team demonstrates every day. Our mission is to serve our community with integrity—keeping Mainers safe, informed and prepared and we live up to it,” said Dave Abel, WMTW President and General Manager.

“I’m so proud of this team. These awards reflect the hard work that goes into our coverage on-air and across all our platforms,” said Amy Beveridge, WMTW News Director.

The Maine Association of Broadcasters’ annual awards recognize outstanding work across television and radio, highlighting the vital role local stations play in informing and serving communities throughout the state.

Live Stream Maine’s Total Coverage on WMTW.com, the mobile app or anytime on the Very Local app. Download Very Local to stream Maine’s Total Coverage Anytime! Very Local has something for everyone.

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About WMTW – WMTW is a digital multi-media company providing content to Channel 8 WMTW, Maine’s CW, WMTW.com MeTV Portland and Very Local, Our Maine specials and on the WMTW mobile app. WMTW produces over 45 hours of Maine’s Total Coverage and Maine’s Total Weather each week. Channel 8 has been honored with Emmy’s and MAB awards for Station of the Year, Best Newscast, Best Weathercast, Best Sportscast and Best Election Coverage in Maine plus Eight Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for the continuing pursuit of excellence in journalism. Maine’s Total Weather has been certified Maine’s Most Accurate Forecast for 9 years in a row. WMTW serves as the official television partner for the American Heart Association in Maine, Maine Cancer Foundation’s TRI For A Cure, dozens of local events and over 30 seasons with the Portland Sea Dogs. Channel 8 WMTW, the ABC affiliate serves viewers across Southern Maine and eastern New Hampshire and is owned by Hearst Television, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst. Follow us on Facebook (wmtwtv) and on X (@wmtwtv).

ABOUT HEARST TELEVISION Hearst Television owns and/or operates 35 television and two radio stations serving 27 media markets across 39 states reaching 24 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over more than 120 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry’s premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

Media Contacts:

Matt Earl, WMTW, mearl@hearst.com, 207-835-3893